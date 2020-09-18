1/
Arthur J. "Blackie" "Possum" Delapasse
Arthur passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age 73. He was retired from DOTD; resident and native of Bayou Sorrel, La. As per his wishes no services will be held because he is now in heaven with his wife, mother, father, brother and other loved ones. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Delapasse Brignac and husband Travis; grandchildren, Kade Delapasse, Joel and Brady Brignac; sisters, Darlene "Tuttie" Wesley, Brenda Ardoin and husband Calvin, and Pricilla McQueen and husband Douglas; brothers, Huey Paul Delapasse, and Maurice Delapasse and wife Hazel; and honorary granddaughter, Paige Rivet. Preceded in death by his wife, Florence Latiolais Delapasse; parents, John and Dolye Adams Delapasse; brother, Johnny Boy Delapasse; and honorary daughter, Cher Kelley. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.

Published in The Advocate on Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
1 entry
September 18, 2020
The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our sincere condolences. May your heart soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times spent together as you celebrate a life well lived!
The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
