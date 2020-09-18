Arthur passed away at his home on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the age 73. He was retired from DOTD; resident and native of Bayou Sorrel, La. As per his wishes no services will be held because he is now in heaven with his wife, mother, father, brother and other loved ones. He is survived by his daughter, Tracy Delapasse Brignac and husband Travis; grandchildren, Kade Delapasse, Joel and Brady Brignac; sisters, Darlene "Tuttie" Wesley, Brenda Ardoin and husband Calvin, and Pricilla McQueen and husband Douglas; brothers, Huey Paul Delapasse, and Maurice Delapasse and wife Hazel; and honorary granddaughter, Paige Rivet. Preceded in death by his wife, Florence Latiolais Delapasse; parents, John and Dolye Adams Delapasse; brother, Johnny Boy Delapasse; and honorary daughter, Cher Kelley. Please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.