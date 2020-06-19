Arthur J. Pizani
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur J. Pizani, 83, a native of Lafitte, LA and a resident of Grand Isle, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A graveside service will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, La. He is survived by his wife, Joyce F. Pizani; son, Mark J. Pizani (Jennifer) and grandson, Trevor Pizani. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Pizani; parents, Arthur and Renza C. Pizani and brother, Calvin Pizani. Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Falgout Funeral Home
211 Westside Boulevard
Houma, LA 70364
(985) 876-5442
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved