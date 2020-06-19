Arthur J. Pizani, 83, a native of Lafitte, LA and a resident of Grand Isle, LA, passed away on Saturday, June 13, 2020. A graveside service will be celebrated at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at Garden of Memories Cemetery, Gray, La. He is survived by his wife, Joyce F. Pizani; son, Mark J. Pizani (Jennifer) and grandson, Trevor Pizani. He was preceded in death by his son, Eric Pizani; parents, Arthur and Renza C. Pizani and brother, Calvin Pizani. Falgout Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 19 to Jun. 23, 2020.