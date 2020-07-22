1/1
Arthur L. Perkins Sr.
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur L. Perkins Sr. was born on February 24, 1935 to the parents of Elma Jackson Scott and Joe Ivy Perkins. He married the love of his life, Nora Johnson Perkins of Walker, La. He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Tonya Perkins Woods (Marcel), four sons, Bishop Vernon Phillips (Debra), Arthur L. Perkins Jr., Michael Perkins (Lisa) and Jeffery Perkins (Melissa), five grandchildren, Andre Perkins, Bianca Perkins (who he raised as his own), Cory Perkins, Jalen Antoine and Tiana Antoine, and one great-grandchild, Reagan Cerf. He also leaves one sister Helen Washington of Los Angeles, California and host of other close family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, one sister and brother-in-law, Onea and Marvin McCray, three aunts and three uncles. Service will be as follows: Drive -Thru Window Visitation Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, La. 70726. Friday July 24, 2020 Drive - Thru Window Visitation from 7:00 am to 10:45 am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, La 70726. Visitation is strictly a drive -thru window viewing. There will arrows directing each vehicle for the path to follow. A private funeral service will held on Friday, July 24th at 11:00. Due to the public health crisis we are experiencing only family members will allowed to attend the funeral. Burial will take place immediately afterwards at Greenoaks Memorial park in Baton Rouge La. If you are attending the visitation, the family is asking that you please wear your mask while inside the church. Security will be present, an attempt to control capacity. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Visitation
07:00 - 10:45 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral service
11:00 AM
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Burial
Greenoaks Memorial park
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home ©
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
2256658002
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
10 entries
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers to you and your family at this time of bereavement. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal, but love leaves memories no one can steal. May you find comfort in Gods promise at John 6 : 40
Ms Cee
July 23, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Sherry Mitchell
Family
July 23, 2020
Heartfelt Prayers and Deepest Condolences to the Perkins family and their many friends.
And we know all things work together for the good, for them that Love God and are the call according to His purpose.
John & Retha Crosby
Family
July 23, 2020
Arthur Perkins was one of the best people that I have ever known. I was honored to work under Mr. Perkins for four years at Albany High School. The world is a better place because Mr. Perkins lived in it. I am Curtis A. Varnado and I had nothing but the utmost respect for Mr. Perkins.
Curtis A. Varnado
Teacher
July 23, 2020
Comfort Planter
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 23, 2020
Loved ones are never forgotten as their memories live on in our hearts. May those memories & the love of God comfort you during these trying times. We will continue to lift the family up in Prayer.

Love You!
Debra & Cheryl
Cheryl Jackson-McKinley
Family
July 23, 2020
Praying the God of all comfort will be with Nora and her family doing this time of sorrow !
Barbara Sewell
Teacher
July 23, 2020
Tonya, I am so sorry to hear of you father's passing. Please know you are in my thoughts and prayers
Randy
July 23, 2020
I will always be grateful to Mr. Perkins, who encouraged and supported me when I began my career as a very young and inexperienced math teacher. Even though I did not teach at his school, I worked with him in other situations. He was a man of great intelligence, wisdom, and compassion. One of our parish's treasures.
Kevin Blount
Coworker
July 22, 2020
We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Perkins family. May the Lord comfort you with His peace and love.
Brad & Laura Jackson
Brad Jackson
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved