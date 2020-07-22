Arthur L. Perkins Sr. was born on February 24, 1935 to the parents of Elma Jackson Scott and Joe Ivy Perkins. He married the love of his life, Nora Johnson Perkins of Walker, La. He leaves to cherish his memories one daughter, Tonya Perkins Woods (Marcel), four sons, Bishop Vernon Phillips (Debra), Arthur L. Perkins Jr., Michael Perkins (Lisa) and Jeffery Perkins (Melissa), five grandchildren, Andre Perkins, Bianca Perkins (who he raised as his own), Cory Perkins, Jalen Antoine and Tiana Antoine, and one great-grandchild, Reagan Cerf. He also leaves one sister Helen Washington of Los Angeles, California and host of other close family and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, one sister and brother-in-law, Onea and Marvin McCray, three aunts and three uncles. Service will be as follows: Drive -Thru Window Visitation Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 3:00 pm - 8:00 pm at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, La. 70726. Friday July 24, 2020 Drive - Thru Window Visitation from 7:00 am to 10:45 am at MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home, 7803 Florida Blvd, Denham Springs, La 70726. Visitation is strictly a drive -thru window viewing. There will arrows directing each vehicle for the path to follow. A private funeral service will held on Friday, July 24th at 11:00. Due to the public health crisis we are experiencing only family members will allowed to attend the funeral. Burial will take place immediately afterwards at Greenoaks Memorial park in Baton Rouge La. If you are attending the visitation, the family is asking that you please wear your mask while inside the church. Security will be present, an attempt to control capacity. Arrangements entrusted to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.

