Arthur L. Williams, Sr. entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baton Rouge, Louisiana on Wednesday, September 23, 2020. He was a 67 year old native of Zachary, Louisiana. Viewing at Heavenly Hope Ministry, Prescott Rd Baton Rouge on Saturday, October 3, 2020 from 9:00 until service at 11:00 a.m. conducted by Minister Hosea Borskey; interment at Olive Grove Cemetery. Survivors include his wife, Ida Williams; daughters, Ponder (Keith) and Nishie Williams; six siblings; two grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends; preceded in death by his children, Karen Jackson and Arthur Williams, Jr.; parents Mary Williams and Joseph Borskey, Sr.; and nine siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

