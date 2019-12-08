Arthur "Sonny" Murray Kleinpeter, 86 years old, beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather was called to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 7, 2019. He entered this world on August 3, 1933, born to Clifton and Irene Kleinpeter, in Baton Rouge, LA. Sonny was a charter member of St. Isidore Catholic Church and a member of The Knights of Columbus. He loved his grandchildren who affectionately called him "Paw-Paw" and had a great love for all kinds of animals. He loved to spend his free time fishing when he wasn't building homes in the community. Sonny is survived by his daughters, Nancy Kleinpeter, Karen Moss and husband, Tim, and Heidi Bourque; sons, James Kleinpeter and wife, Lois, Charles Arthur Kleinpeter and girlfriend, Glenda, and Jack Kleinpeter and wife, Karen; 11 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. Sonny is preceded in death by his father, Clifton Kleinpeter; mother, Irene Kleinpeter; wife of 63 years, Verlin Morales Kleinpeter; daughter, Peggy Kleinpeter; grandson, Kevin Michael Kleinpeter; sister, Delores Noland. Pallbearers will be Brandon, Daryl, Alan, and Simon Caleb Kleinpeter, Kevin and Jordan Chapaneri. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, LA, on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The visitation will continue at Baker Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 11, 2019, from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 1:00 p.m. The graveside service and burial will follow in Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Baker. Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019