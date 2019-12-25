Arthur "Bell" Thomas Sr.

Service Information
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA
70807
(225)-778-1612
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
8:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:00 AM
Hall Davis and Son Funeral Services
9348 Scenic Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70807
View Map
Inurnment
Following Services
Heavenly Gates Mausoleum
10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd
Baton Rouge, LA
View Map
Obituary
Celebration of Life Services for Arthur Thomas Sr. "Bell" will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at Hall Davis Funeral Home 9348 Scenic Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. Visitation begins at 8 AM until hour of service. Interment will follow at Heavenly Gates Mausoleum 10633 Veterans Memorial Blvd, Baton Rouge, LA 70807. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, his loving wife, Debra Thomas; son, Arthur Thomas Jr (Aisha); daughter, Natasha Thomas; stepson Derrick Hopper (Katrina); step-daughter, Cyrisa Chaney; grandson, D'Marcus McCartney; sister, Linda Hall (Deji); brother, Larry Thomas; sister, Doretha Lindsay (Alvin); a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and devoted friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, and a brother.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019
