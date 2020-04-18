Arthur V. Patterson
Arthur V. Patterson, III, a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully at Magnolia Brook on Saturday, April 18, 2020 at the age of 81. He had a great sense of humor. He graduated from the LA School for the Deaf. He worked for the Advocate and eventually retired from LSU Graphics. He will be missed by his loving wife of 57 years, Tommie W. Patterson; daughter, Martha Mayers and husband Dwayne; grandson, Cole Mayers and fiancée Julia; great-grandson, Kayne Mayers. He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur V.Patterson, Jr. and Grace "Kitty" Patterson. A private service will be celebrated by the family at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research. The family would like to thank Magnolia Brook Assisted Living, and Legacy Hospice. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020.
