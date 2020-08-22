Artie Banks Jr. entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a 73 year old native of Mt. Hermon, Louisiana. Viewing at Living Word Church, 3730 North Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 am until 10:50 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Survivors include his loving wife, Vita Hawthorne-Banks; children, Antoinette, Artie III, Anthony (Lily) and SaraJanet Banks, Ashley White, Jaxon and Nigel Hawthorne; siblings, Charles Banks, Sr. (LaVerne), Joyce Tate, Edith Javius, Diane Lindsey and Walter Lee Walker, Jr.; 18 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Arta Banks; and five siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

