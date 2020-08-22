1/1
Artie Banks Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Artie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Artie Banks Jr. entered into eternal rest at his residence in Baker, Louisiana on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was a 73 year old native of Mt. Hermon, Louisiana. Viewing at Living Word Church, 3730 North Sherwood Forest Dr, Baton Rouge, on Monday, August 24, 2020 from 10:00 am until 10:50 am; due to COVID-19 restrictions, a private service will be held; interment at Winnfield Memorial Park. Survivors include his loving wife, Vita Hawthorne-Banks; children, Antoinette, Artie III, Anthony (Lily) and SaraJanet Banks, Ashley White, Jaxon and Nigel Hawthorne; siblings, Charles Banks, Sr. (LaVerne), Joyce Tate, Edith Javius, Diane Lindsey and Walter Lee Walker, Jr.; 18 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Arta Banks; and five siblings. Arrangements entrusted to Miller & Daughter Mortuary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Living Word Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA 70791
225-654-3802
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
In sympathy, love and prayers to all the family.
Floria McNabb
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved