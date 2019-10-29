Artie J. Ladry passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 75. He was a retired longshoreman; resident of Port Allen and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6 to 9 pm and will resume on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 10 am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Please refer to www.wilbertservices.com for full obituary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019