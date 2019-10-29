Artie J. Landry

Guest Book
  • "The entire staff at Wilbert Funeral Service expresses our..."
    - The Staff of Wilbert Funeral Home
Service Information
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA
70767
(225)-383-1850
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Wilbert Service, Inc - Port Allen
440 S. Alexander
Port Allen, LA 70767
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Artie J. Ladry passed away on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 75. He was a retired longshoreman; resident of Port Allen and native of Plaquemine, La. Visiting will be at Wilbert Funeral Home, Port Allen on Thursday, October 31, 2019 from 6 to 9 pm and will resume on Friday, November 1, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 10 am. Interment will follow at Grace Memorial Park, Plaquemine. Please refer to www.wilbertservices.com for full obituary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 29 to Nov. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.