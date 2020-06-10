Mrs. Artie Jackson Barnett, 98 and a lifelong resident of Clinton in East Feliciana Parish, died peacefully at her home on Tuesday June 9, 2020. "Miss Artie" as she was affectionately known, was born May 9, 1922. She was preceded in death by her parents, Wright and Inez Jackson, husband John Barnett, Jr., son Richard Wright (Dickie) Barnett, son-in-law Ed M. Watkins, Jr., great grandson Zachary Draughon, and brother in law Rev. Alvin G. Hall. Survivors include daughter Connie Watkins, son John Bradley (Brad) Barnett and wife Joy, daughter-in-law Paula Morgan Barnett, sister Zenola Jackson Hall, and 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, 8 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. "Miss Artie" was a life-long member of First Baptist Church of Clinton, where she served as Treasurer for many years. During World War II, she was an employee of the Selective Service System.Known as Mom or Mimi, her Psalm 31 character was a rich blessing to each and every family member, and she will be remembered by them as the treasured center of her family. "Miss Artie" was loved and admired by all who knew her, and her friends rejoiced in her loyal friendship. The family wishes to express profound thanks to First Baptist Church Clinton for the love and compassion shown to their mom for many years. Thanks also go to Audubon Hospice of Baton Rouge for the compassionate care and guidance provided. Special thanks go to her dear friends Sandra Vargo and Connie Blackard for their loyal and faithful kindness. The family specifically wishes to express their love and gratitude to Paula Barnett and her family for their extraordinary and devoted loving care of their "Mimi". Due to the Covid 19 pandemic, graveside services only will be held at the Masonic Cemetery on Highway 10, Clinton, on Friday, June 12 at 1:00 PM. It's requested that you please practice social distancing during the service. Mr. Billy Andrews, Dr. Fred Malone, and grandson Rev. Randy Draughon will serve as officiants. Grandsons and great grandsons will serve as pallbearers. The Elders and Deacons of First Baptist will serve as honorary pallbearers. Memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church, Building Fund, P. O. Box 552, Clinton LA 70722.

