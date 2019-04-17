A native and resident of Lutcher. She passed away at Chateau St. James Rehabilitation Center in Lutcher at 2:29 p.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019. She was 78. Visiting at Greater King Triumph Baptist Church, Lionel Washington Street, Lutcher, Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 9:30 a.m until Religious Services at 11:00 a.m., conducted by the Rev. Charlie Jones, Sr. Interment in Golden Wreath Cemetery in Lutcher. Survived by her daughters: Keisha (Darren) Goff and Claudia Williams. Sons: Nathaniel and Troy Ferdinand and Lloyd Ferdinand, Jr. Sister; Wilhelmina Farlough. Six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents: Arthur Williams and Sarah Hayden Williams. Her husband, Lloyd Ferdinand, Sr. Sons; Craig and Byron Ferdinand and Clyde Ferdinand. Sisters: Brenda Harris and Dorothy Fluence. Brothers: Herbert and Alvin Williams and Richard Hayden. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us at www.braziewatson.com to sign our guest book.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 17 to Apr. 20, 2019