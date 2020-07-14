Artines Philo Dodson, an U.S Army veteran, passed away on July 12, 2020. One of the sweetest men to walk this Earth is now reunited with the love of his life, his wife of 68 years, Clara Ellerbee Dodson. A.P's passions in his life were his wife of 68 years, traveling, home building and spending time at his family camp at Old River. If anyone wanted to learn to water ski - you knew to find A.P as he taught countless kids to do so. One of his greatest joys was watching his great-grandchildren's excitement as they enjoyed the endless amounts of candies he would buy to fill up his candy jar for every family gathering. Pawpaw was a family man through and through. We will always remember the stories he would tell of his childhood, riding a horse to basketball games, and the pictures of our ancestors that hung throughout the house. His laughter and words, so genuine and true, will always be remembered for they were filled with love and kindness. We are so grateful and honored to have his spirit live on in us. He is survived by daughters, Scarlet Faulk and husband, Gilbert, and Darlene Hunt and husband, Craig; daughter-in-law, Janet Dodson; grandchildren, Ambera Dodson, Brandon Dodson and wife, Ronyell, Christy Dodson Carpenter and husband, Chance, Amy Hunt Cop and husband, Justin, Stephen Hunt and wife, Laurie; great-grandchildren, Micki Lynn, Kate, Caroline, and Jude Dodson, AnnClaire, Ivan, MaryCatherine, and John Hunt Cop, Easton and Kaiden Hunt, Ella, Clara Lane and Charlotte Carpenter; and He was preceded in death by his wife of 68 years, Clara Elerbee Dodson, his son Mickey Lynn Dodson, his mother Eudora Dodson and his father Leonard Dodson. The pallbearers are Brandon Dodson, Stephen Hunt, Justin Cop, Chance Carpenter, Jim Stevens and Donnie Schang. Honorary pallbearer are Craig Hunt, Gilbert Faulk, AJ Harris, and Tommy Hollomon. A family only visitation will be held at Greenoaks Funeral Home, 9595 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge, LA, on Thursday, July 16 2020, for family only at noon. Burial will immediately follow at Greenoaks Memorial Park.

