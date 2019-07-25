Artis Cain, Jr. was born on December 30, 1989 and went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 21, 2019. He is survived by his children, Jayce Wilson and Abrielle Cain; fiancee', Trematrice Duncan; parents, Artis Sr. and Myrtle Cain; sister, Ashley Cain; and nephew, Car'Daelon Garrett. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, LA. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM until religious service at 11:00 AM at Richland Baptist Church, 6702 Hwy. 422, Norwood, LA conducted by Bishop George Veal. Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019