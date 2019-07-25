Artis "AJ" Cain Jr. (1989 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our thoughts and prayers are with you in your time of..."
    - Terry & Pat Sims
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Michael & Loretta Bradford
  • "May God grant you comfort and peace during this difficult..."
    - Tommy and Lashawn Keith
  • "Mrs. Myrtle and Family, Sending My Deepest Sympathy and..."
    - Dontre Sterling
Service Information
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA
70722
(225)-683-5222
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richardson Funeral Home
11816 Jackson Street
Clinton, LA 70722
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Richland Baptist Church
6702 Hwy. 422
Norwood, LA
Service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Richland Baptist Church
6702 Hwy. 422
Norwood, LA
Obituary
Artis Cain, Jr. was born on December 30, 1989 and went to be with his Heavenly Father on July 21, 2019. He is survived by his children, Jayce Wilson and Abrielle Cain; fiancee', Trematrice Duncan; parents, Artis Sr. and Myrtle Cain; sister, Ashley Cain; and nephew, Car'Daelon Garrett. Visitation will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Richardson Funeral Home in Clinton, LA. Visitation will continue on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 9:00 AM until religious service at 11:00 AM at Richland Baptist Church, 6702 Hwy. 422, Norwood, LA conducted by Bishop George Veal. Services entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 27, 2019
