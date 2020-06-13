"Where there is great grief, there was great love". Ashlea Marie Hood, age 29, a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away on June 11, 2020. Ashlea was born on February 16, 1991 in Zachary, Louisiana. Ashlea was a wonderful mother, daughter, sister, fiancée, granddaughter, niece, aunt, friend. She loved spending great times with her family and friends and going on annual family vacations to the beach. She inherited a love of music from her daddy and loved to watch him play drums and go to concerts with him. She possessed a sweet yet incredibly sassy personality that made her kind and funny and loving, and a tenacious attitude that made her a determined mother and advocate for her daughter. She was amazingly strong, meeting and overcoming challenges with both courage and strength that was incredible to witness. She was most proud of being a mother. Her devotion to her daughter Mollea is seen every day in Mollea's success and achievements. Ashlea loved sports, and her dream of being a "ballpark Mom" to Mollea was realized this spring through the Miracle League. Ashlea was also a very giving person. She made fun, crazy, and meaningful gifts for her family and friends. She was always there when someone needed her. In her final gift to others, she was a registered organ donor. She will be forever loved and deeply missed by her family and friends. Ashlea is survived by her beautiful daughter, Mollea Marie Hood; her loving fiancé, Scott Edward Thornton; her parents, Jeffrey and Christina Hood and Angela Marie Milam; her brothers, Justan Hood and wife Patty, Daniel Evans, Austan Hood, Garratt Oubre, and Gavan Oubre; her sisters, Anne-Marie Evans Jones and husband Ben, Courtlyn Hood, and Kaci-Anne Oubre; her maternal grandparents, Ken and Debra Klicker; her paternal grandparents, Jack and Ann Hood; and grandparents, Larry and Nancy Hafford and Chuck and Betty Turner; her godchildren, Danni-Grace Ohmstede, Sylas Olivier, Ezra Futch; and Chris, Emily and Audrina Olivier; and many other family and close friends. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Danny Joe Milam; her parrain, Herman Joseph "Joe" Milligan, III; and her fiancé's parents, Jeffrey L. Thornton and Amy Parrott. Visitation will be at Resthaven Funeral Home, 11817 Jefferson Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA on Monday, June 15, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 from 9:00 am until funeral services at 11:00 am. Final interment will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 10:00 am at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Pallbearers will be Kevin Hood, Chandler McClure, Dustan Milam, Scott Jordan, Chris Olivier, and Jason Ramsey. Donations may be made to McMains Children's Developmental Center in Ashlea's name. Ashlea's family extends their sincere gratitude to Dr. London C. Guidry and all the medical staff at Fresenius Kidney Care-Mancuso. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.