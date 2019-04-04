Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ashleigh Lynn Morgan. View Sign

Ashleigh Lynn Morgan, resident of Denham Springs and native of Hammond, passed away at her home on April 2, 2019 at the age of 44. Ashleigh was married to the love of her life for 20 years and together they shared a beautiful family with three children. She was an avid photographer and enjoyed volunteering at churches and local schools. She loved God, her family and her friends deeply. She lived by these words, "Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you wherever you go." Joshua 1:9. She was survived by her husband Michael Morgan; Children Kaleb Morgan, Kaydin Morgan and Kaycee Morgan; Mother Donna Barnum; Grandmother Golda Ratcliff Barnum; Sister Toni Barnum and Brother Austin Aaron Bernard III; Mother and Father in Law Gale and Lloyd Morgan; Brothers and Sisters in Law Johnny & Tammy Morgan and Scott & Jennifer Morgan; Nieces Jaci Poirrier, Paige Morgan, Paiton Morgan, Abbie Justice; Nephews David Morgan, Brandon Morgan and Jacob Morgan; Numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her father Austin Aaron Bernard II, maternal grandfather Allen Barnum, and fraternal grandparents Mildred Denham & Austin Aaron Bernard. Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at Live Oak United Methodist Church in Watson, LA from 9:00 am-12:00 pm followed by a service at 12:00pm. Rev. Johnny Morgan will officiate. Pallbearers will be Layne Barnum, Rodney Barnum, Carl Coxe, David Morgan, Brandon Morgan and Jacob Morgan. Graveside services will follow at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Livingston, LA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Live Oak Baptist Church to help scholarship students attend youth camp. Funeral Home Seale Funeral Service, Inc.

1720 S. Range Ave.

Denham Springs , LA 70726

