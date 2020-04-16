Ashley A'riel White
1984 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ashley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Alpha - March 5, 1984 - Omega - April 10, 2020. Ashley entered eternal rest on April 10, 2020, at the age of 36. A graduate of Lutcher High School, Class of 2002 and Delta Nursing School. She was a devoted nurse at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home. Known as the "Song Bird" of the family, she was a long time member of First Community Antioch Baptist Church, where she sang soprano in the choir. Ashley touched everyone she came in contact with with her vivacious smile and personality. Survived by her father, Vernon White. Her daughter, Harmony White. Her son, Cadence White. Sister, Nashonti (Thomas) Housley. Her brothers, Vernon, Jr., Isiah and Clayvion White. Her paternal grandmother, Ethel Lee White. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, great uncles, great aunts, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her mother, Virna Stevens. Her son, A'zyrion White. Her maternal grandparents, Raymond and Betty Stevens. Graveside Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery in Paulina, with Immediate Family Members Only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us aat www.brazierwatson.,com to sign our guest book.

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Brazier-Watson Funeral Home
623 Railroad Avenue
Donaldsonville, LA 70346
(225) 473-4252
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved