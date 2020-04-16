Alpha - March 5, 1984 - Omega - April 10, 2020. Ashley entered eternal rest on April 10, 2020, at the age of 36. A graduate of Lutcher High School, Class of 2002 and Delta Nursing School. She was a devoted nurse at Southeast Louisiana Veterans Home. Known as the "Song Bird" of the family, she was a long time member of First Community Antioch Baptist Church, where she sang soprano in the choir. Ashley touched everyone she came in contact with with her vivacious smile and personality. Survived by her father, Vernon White. Her daughter, Harmony White. Her son, Cadence White. Sister, Nashonti (Thomas) Housley. Her brothers, Vernon, Jr., Isiah and Clayvion White. Her paternal grandmother, Ethel Lee White. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles, great uncles, great aunts, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her mother, Virna Stevens. Her son, A'zyrion White. Her maternal grandparents, Raymond and Betty Stevens. Graveside Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church Cemetery in Paulina, with Immediate Family Members Only. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. BRAZIER-WATSON FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF ARRANGEMENTS. Visit us aat www.brazierwatson.,com to sign our guest book.

Published in The Advocate from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2020.