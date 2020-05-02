Ashley Danielle Lee, 36, a native of Baton Rouge, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Ashley was a member of Rose Hill Baptist Church, Rev. Danny Donaldson, Pastor. She was educated at Martin Luther King Christian Academy and graduated Valedictorian. She graduated in 2001 from Christian Life Academy and attended Southern University with a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science and earned a Master's in Business Administration from Louisiana State University. Ashley earned a living as a computer programmer. She spent a lot of good times with her parents, either shopping with her mother or riding bikes with her father. Ashley volunteered for six years at the GBR Food Bank and gave the ultimate gift of life to others by being an Organ Donor. She is survived by her loving parents Marion and Cheryl Diane Lee; a loving brother and sister-in-law, Darrick (Aisha) Lee, two nephews, Darrick Lee II and Dominic Lee; God-sister, Toni Patterson; best friends, Mia Benn-Butler, Alicia Barber, Martinna Georgetown, and Ashle' Young; and a host of other uncles, aunts and cousins. She was preceded in death by maternal grandparents Morris and Alsee Cushenberry; grandmother, Lucille Lee; uncle, Wilbert Drake; and aunt, Norma Brown. At a later date, there will be a memorial service to celebrate Ashley's life. A. Hamilton Platinum Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.

