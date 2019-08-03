The Advocate Obituaries
|
Resthaven Gardens of Memory & Funeral Home
11817 Jefferson Highway
Baton Rouge, LA 70816
(225) 753-1440
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:30 AM
More Obituaries for Ashley Harvelll
Ashley Elizabeth Harvelll

Ashley Elizabeth Harvelll Obituary
On August 2, 2019, Ashley Elizabeth Harvell, age 29, a resident of Baton Rouge, fought her last battle with addiction when God called her home. Ashley is survived by her mother, Pansy Harvell; father, Kenny Harvell; twin sister, Paige Harvell; brother, Grant Rodrigue; and sister-in-law, Laura Rodrigue, the love of her life, her niece, Abigail Ann Harvell and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, Lake and Anne Harvell; maternal grandparents, Priscilla and Comey Rodrigue; cousin, Keith Harvell; and aunt Collen Harvell. Pallbearers will be Grant Rodrigue, Jerome Peltier, Gerald Harvell, Chad Harvell, Charles Harvell and Aaron Mayeux. Visiting hours will take place at Resthaven Funeral Home on Monday, August 5, 2019 at 5:30 pm – 7:30 pm. Visitations will continue on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 9:00 am until funeral service at 10:30 am. Burial will follow at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Family and friends may sign the online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.resthavenbatonrouge.com
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 3 to Aug. 6, 2019
