Or Copy this URL to Share

Celebration of Life Services for Ashley Hartley will be held at 2 p.m., Dec. 5, 2020 at Winnfield Funeral Home, Baton Rouge. Viewing will be on Saturday 12-2 pm until the hour of service. The family will conduct a private burial. Premier services entrusted to Winnfield Funeral Home of Baton Rouge.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store