Ashley Michelle Hartley passed away unexpectedly on November 28, 2020. Ashley was born in New Orleans, LA January 16, 1988. Ashley was the loving mother of Michael Hartley and MyKayla Hartley. She is survived by her parents Wayne Green (Ingrid) Darlisa Hartley (Keith) her long-time companion Joshua Johnson and her siblings, Christopher Hartley (Star) Brandon Hartley, Kendell Hartley, Candice Hartley (Dalvin ), Kenneth Armstrong Jr (Daysha)., Alexis Armstrong, Justin Green, Joshua Green and a host of nieces, nephews, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins and Friends. Public viewing of the body will be December 5, 2020 from 12:00 pm–2:00 pm at Winnfield Funeral Home 7221 Plank Rd Baton Rouge, LA. Private funeral to follow.

