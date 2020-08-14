Ashley N. Pevey, a resident of Denham Springs, La, passed away on Thursday, August 13th at the age of 38 after a year of health challenges and many years of addiction. Ashley led a perfectly imperfect life but never waivered in her love for family and friends. Her greatest joy was spending time and playing with her two daughters. She had a knack for crafty ideas with the girls and was their queen of slime. She attended Central High School and valued her long-time connections from there. Ashley is preceded in death by her father, Mike Pevey; paternal grandmother and grandfather, Ann and Roger Welch; paternal grandfather, Carlton Pevey, and maternal grandfather, Anthony "Breezy" Tridico. Ashley is survived by husband, Lance Teer, mother Catherine Boudreaux (Samuel Boudreaux), daughters Madison Dauzat and Korie Teer, two sisters Dawn Pevey Mauk and Maggie Guidroz, brother Devin Kimbrell, brother in law Dirk Mauk, grandmother Melda Tridico, nephews Zayne Guidroz, Hunter Mauk, Michael Mauk, and dozens of aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ashley is also survived by her best friend and long time advocate, Kelly Hicks Coker. A visitation will be held from 12pm - 2:30pm on Sunday, August 16, 2020 with a graveside service to follow at Seale Funeral Home, 1720 S Range Avenue, Denham Springs, La 70726. Pall bearers are Anthony Tridico, Zayne Guidroz, Taylor Smith, Devin Kimbrell, Dirk Mauk and Cameron Stout. Ochsner Health provided great medical care to Ashley and we thank them. Donations can be made in her memory to Ochsner Cardiology Research fund. Please share your memories sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.