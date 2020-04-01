Aslee Givens Feast, a native of Maringouin, LA was born on April 7, 1935 in Natalbany, LA. She was called home on March 27, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Mid-City's Butterfly Unit. Aslee was a well-loved Deaconess of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. She was a loving, caring, dedicated mother, grandmother, and friend. Aslee is survived by her sons, Raymond Feast, Jr., (Paula) of Galveston, TX, Jesse Feast (Joyce) of Baton Rouge, and Michael Givens of Maringouin, LA; sisters Mae Alice Givens of Maringouin, LA, Lubertha Hill of Long Beach, CA, Beatrice Givens of Baton Rouge, LA, and brother Lee Givens, Sr., of Gainesvillle, FL; and a host of grandchildren , great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Drive, Maringouin, LA 70757. Due to COVID-19, services will be limited to immediate family only. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020