Aslee Givens Feast (1935 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aslee Givens Feast.
Service Information
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA
70757
(225)-625-2383
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
A. Wesley's Funeral Home
10810 Ventress Dr
Maringouin, LA 70757
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Aslee Givens Feast, a native of Maringouin, LA was born on April 7, 1935 in Natalbany, LA. She was called home on March 27, 2020, at Baton Rouge General Mid-City's Butterfly Unit. Aslee was a well-loved Deaconess of Mount Pilgrim Baptist Church. She was a loving, caring, dedicated mother, grandmother, and friend. Aslee is survived by her sons, Raymond Feast, Jr., (Paula) of Galveston, TX, Jesse Feast (Joyce) of Baton Rouge, and Michael Givens of Maringouin, LA; sisters Mae Alice Givens of Maringouin, LA, Lubertha Hill of Long Beach, CA, Beatrice Givens of Baton Rouge, LA, and brother Lee Givens, Sr., of Gainesvillle, FL; and a host of grandchildren , great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and other family members. Visitation will be held on Friday, April 3, 2020, from 2:00 pm to 6:00 pm at A. Wesley's Funeral Home 10810 Ventress Drive, Maringouin, LA 70757. Due to COVID-19, services will be limited to immediate family only. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 1 to Apr. 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.