Toffie Smith passed away at 4:58 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Lane Regional Medical Center in Zachary, Louisiana. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 beginning at 9:00 a.m. at Greensburg United Methodist Church with funeral service at 11:00 a.m., conducted by Reverend Donald Lum, and assisted by Dr. Kenneth Reed. Interment will be in the Greensburg Cemetery. Born in Jackson, Ms., on January 28, 1929, she was twice retired from the Louisiana Office of Family Services and the St. Helena School Board. She was a loving mother and grandmother who took her greatest pleasure in the happiness, growth and good health of her family. She loved poetry and music and found great joy singing in her church choir. She is survived by two daughters and sons-in law, Lyn and Richard Easley and Liesa and Kirk Gillis, both of Greensburg; four grandchildren and spouses, Richard Clint Easley, Greensburg, Jennifer E. and Bradley Davis, children Matthew and Sarah Beth, The Woodlands, TX; Amber G. Graff and Dr. Eugene Robert Graff, Jr., daughter Molly Astoreth, Hammond; and Cassie Gillis, daughter Marissa Nelli Joy Cisneros, Lakeland, CO; a special sister in law, Elois Smith McNabb, Greensburg; a special brother in law, Harold Ray Smith; and sweet friend and caregiver, Annette "Cookye" Jenkins. She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Albert C. Smith; her mother, Cassie Isola Venable Ainswoth; her father, A. E. Ainsworth, Sr.; her sister, Loraine Ainsworth Headrick; three brothers, George Beverly Ainsworth, A. E. Ainsworth, Jr. and William Lewis Ainsworth. Special thanks to Dr. J.W. Varnado; the staff of the Varnado Family Clinic; the St. Helena Hospital staff and the Lane Regional Medical Center hospital staff, and Prime Care Home Health providers for their many acts of kindness and love. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greensburg United Methodist Church. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit



