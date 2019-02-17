Astoreth "Toffie" Smith, a resident of Greensburg passed away on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 90 years of age. Visitation will be at Greensburg United Methodist Church on Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 9 am until religious services at 11 am. Interment at Greensburg Cemetery. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. www.mckneelys.com.
McKneely Funeral Home - Amite
110 E. Factory St.
Amite, LA 70422
(985) 748-7178
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 17 to Feb. 19, 2019