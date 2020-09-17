Aubrey Bisland Shields, Jr., a lifelong resident of Natchez, MS. was born Feb 27, 1944 and died Sept 15, 2020 due to complications of COVID. After graduating from Mississippi State University, Aubrey enlisted in the Army to serve in Vietnam. He received medals for his service and was honorably discharged. Along his journey he had various jobs, teacher, library worker and bookkeeper. He was an avid reader and especially loved history and his catholic faith. He spent his last two years being well cared for at the Veterans Home in Jackson, LA. Most considered him an enigma and genius. His unique character will be missed. Aubrey is preceded in death by his parents, Edwina & Aubrey Shields, his brother, Edward B. May and nephews Edward B. May, Jr. and Robert L. May. He is survived by his nieces Merle (Ronnie) Francis, Dawn May Walker, along with their children, and cousins, Ednice (Lee) Savoy, Charles "Chuck" (Gina) Bailey, Steve (Beverly) Bailey, Robert "Bob" (Kay) Bailey, Van (Nancy) Bailey, Gregg (Susan) Bailey, Gahan (John) Locklier, along with friends, Rebecca & Shot Gwin, Sadie Saunders and his extended family and friends. A private service will be held Friday, Sept 18, 2020 at the Natchez Cemetery, conducted by Father Mark Shoffner.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store