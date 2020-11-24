To know her was to love her, Aubrey Christine Martin, at the age of 22; she was born in Niceville, FL and then came to Louisiana. She spent the remainder of her life here and then gained her Heavenly Wings on November 13, 2020 and left this earth. On that day, the angels came and guided her through Heaven's gates. Aubrey was a beautiful and loving person. Now she is looking down and watching over us. She had one son Christopher Michael Martin; father, Robert Darrel Martin; mother, Ida Lynn Dooley Martin; brothers, Josh Dooley, Skyler Martin and Austin Martin; two nephews, Jayden and Ryker. It is hard to accept that she is no longer with us to warm our hearts with her smile. But gives us peace knowing that she is with the Lord in Heaven. We will gather to Celebrate Aubrey's life and memories on Friday, November 27, 2020 at 5:00 pm at River Oaks Baptist Church, 14969 Old Hammond Hwy, Baton Rouge, LA. We will not say "Goodbye" because we will see her again when our time comes to meet her again. She will always be loved, never forgetting and always forever missed. Church Funeral Services of Baton Rouge is in charge of the arrangements.

