John 5:24 Truly, truly, I pray to you, whoever hears my word and believes him who sent me has eternal life. He does not come into judgement but has passed from death to life. Aubrey John Guitreau, born on June 26, 1936, passed away at the age of 83, on June 11, 2020, at 9:40 p.m. surrounded by his family at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. A resident of Prairieville, LA and native of French Settlement, LA. He retired from Frito-Lay and worked after retirement at Zapps's Potato Chips. He was an avid LSU sports fan, loved Cajun cooking, fishing, daily workouts, and keeping an immaculate yard. Aubrey was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather and will be missed by all who loved him. Survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Carolyn LaPorte Guitreau; son, Anthony "Tony" Guitreau; daughters, Linda Faye Bellatti (Daniel Heimowitz), Glinda "Gail" Johnson, and Madelyn "Mady" McClatchey and husband, Lloyd "Macky"; brother, LeRoy Guitreau and wife, Evelyn; sister, Rita Keller and husband, Emile; sister-in-law, Selena Keller Guitreau; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Linda LaPorte; sister-in-law, Barbara LaPorte Loupe; eight grandchildren, Kristen Bellatti (fiancé, Jake Guidry), Douglas Guitreau (fiancée, Stephanie Kiley), Joseph Bellatti (Melissa), Whitney Payne (Ben), Ashley Guitreau, Bruce Johnson II (Kaitlin), Lloyd "Mac" McClatchey IV, and Mason McClatchey; and eight great grandchildren, Victoria Lukas, Nicholas Guitreau, Franky Herbst, Isabella Bellatti, Ava Payne, Natalie Bellatti, Adeline Payne, and Braelyn Johnson. Preceded in death by his parents, Theodule Guitreau and Mary "Ida" Guitreau; father-in-law and father and mother-in-law Joseph LaPorte, Jr. and Maggie LaPorte, his brother, Roland Guitreau; and cousin/brother-in-law, Emile Loupe, Jr. and sister-in-law Jackie LaPorte Miller. Grandsons and great grandson will serve as pallbearers. He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Visiting at Ascension Funeral Home, 426 W. New River St., Gonzales, LA, on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, 15203 Hwy. 73, Prairieville, LA at 2:00 p.m. celebrated by Father Jerry Martin. Burial at Greenoaks Memorial Park, Baton Rouge, LA. A reception will follow immediately after the burial at the Greenoaks Reception Center, everyone is invited. The family would like to thank Dr. Luke Corsten, Dr. Maurice King, and the caregivers at Clarity Hospice. Please make any donations to The National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 13 to Jun. 16, 2020.