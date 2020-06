Or Copy this URL to Share

Aubrey John Guitreau, born on June 26, 1936, passed away at the age of 83, on June 11, 2020 at 9:40 p.m. at The Crossing at Clarity Hospice in Baton Rouge, LA. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Full obituary will run on Monday, June 15, 2020.

