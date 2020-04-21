A loving husband, father and grandfather; Aubrey better known as Rusty, passed away on Monday, April 20, 2020 at home surrounded by his family at the age of 74. He was a retried process operator for 35 years with Exxon Mobil and a retired safety writer for 10 years with Eco Science. Rusty was a resident of Bueche, native of Bogalusa, LA. and a US Navy Veteran. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Karen Engerran Fuller; children, Angela Doiron and husband Larry Doiron, II, and Christopher Fuller and wife Doniell Ockmand Fuller; grandchildren, Ashley Doiron, Rusti Lynn Nelson, Joseph Doiron, Gage Fuller, Beau Fuller and Molly Doiron; and brother, Mike Fuller. Preceded in death by his parents, Aubrey and Pearline Fuller; siblings, Linda Pritchard, Johnny Fuller and George Fuller; and brother in law, Dorman Pritchard. Three words to sum up Rusty's life are loving, caring and provider. He always said to enjoy the simple things in life. Rusty enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and fishing on the Pearl River, the great outdoors, writing and traveling. A private family graveside service will be held. The family would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time. They ask you to please share memories online at www.wilbertservices.com.
Published in The Advocate from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020.