Guest Book View Sign Service Information Visitation 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 865 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Rosary 10:30 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 865 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs , LA View Map Memorial service 11:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 865 Hatchell Lane Denham Springs , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey Ann Glynn Jones (Totsy) went to be with the Lord on July 2, 2019 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Audrey was always a fighter and despite her declining health over that last few years she fought with everything she had to stay on this earth. It was time to go and she's in a better place. Audrey was born in Baton Rouge, La. on August 1, 1930 to Anne Emily Cavalier Glynn and Henry Percy Glynn. She attended Istrouma High School in Baton Rouge and spent many years of her life working as a hair stylist. She was a wonderful cook and one of her greatest joys was cooking way too much food for family and friends. She was such a sweet woman who had a big heart and always saw the good in other people. Her beautiful smile will be greatly missed, as will her favorite saying "See Ya Later Alligator." She is survived by her children Jerry Anne Salario and Robby Jones (wife Deidre); brother, Donald Glynn; sisters, Myrtle Page and Mercedes Rousseau; Grandchildren, Derrick Salario, Kristen Jones and Keaton Jones; Great-Grandchild, Kinleigh Jones; sister-in-law, Susan Ann Glynn. Preceded in death by her husband Robert L. (Bobby) Jones Sr.; siblings, Clyde H. (Peelee) Glynn, Carlis (CJ) Glynn; grandchild, Ashley Salario; son-in-law; Rodney Salario; brothers-in-law; Buddy Rousseau, Charles Daigle Jr., Cliff Page; sisters-in-law, Imogene T. Glynn , Mary Glynn, Jean Glynn. Audrey donated her body to the LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans, La. There will be a memorial service in her honor on August 3, 2019 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 865 Hatchell Lane, Denham Springs, La. Visitation is at 10am, the Rosary is at 10:30 and the service will begin at 11 am. Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 3, 2019

