On August 8th, 2019 at The Woodleigh in Baton Rouge, La, Audrey Lewis Bankston went to be with her Lord and Savior. Mrs. Bankston was born in Bogalusa, La on February 2nd, 1930. She married her sweetheart, Jimmie Alton Bankston on July 4th, 1947. Jimmie preceded Audrey in death on July 4th, 1992. Audrey and Jimmie moved around a bit before settling in Baton Rouge where she found employment at JCPenney. She retired after 40 plus years working in the women's department. For many years after her retirement, patrons would enter the store still seeking the assistance of Mrs. Audrey. Mrs. Bankston is survived by her three children Lynn Bankston, Reed Bankston, and Shari Flowers; ten grandchildren: Erica Bankston Stokes (and her husband Dale Stokes), Billy Flowers, Jr., Brandon Bankston (and his wife Tammi Bankston), Chad Bankston, Claire Bankston, David Flowers, and Katie Flowers Brown (and her husband Chris Brown); and seven great-grandchildren: Nathan Fitzgerald, Maximum Bankston, Vivien Stokes, Levi Stokes, Tyler Bankston, Calvin Bankston, and Elijah Stokes. Visitation for Mrs. Bankston will be held at Brown-McGehee Funeral Home in Bogalusa, La at 2pm on Sunday, August 11th, 2019, with service to follow immediately at 3pm. Published in TheAdvocate.com from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2019

