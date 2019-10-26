|
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
Audrey C. Vickers, 98 years young, beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great grandmother, Aunt, Friend, Maw Maw and "Mom" to many, was called to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on October 25, 2019 at 12:56 a.m. She entered this world on February 28, 1921, born to John and Alma Chapman in Wisner, LA. Mom was a faithful member of First Baptist Church, Baker, LA, where she taught Sunday School, sang in the choir and worked in Vacation Bible School for many years. Mom was also a longtime member of the Baker Pilot Club and was in the Istrouma Chapter of Eastern Star for many years. She was a homemaker in the truest sense, as everyone liked to congregate at her house. She is survived by her loving family - daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie"; sons, John W. "Johnny" (Leanne) and Stephen A. Vickers, Sr. (Shelley); grandchildren, Stephen A. Vickers, Jr. (Gina) and Brandi Westerfield (Jay); great grandchildren, Brandon Scott Vickers, Hunter Matthew Freeman, Allison, Amber and Anthony Leblanc and Matthew and Amelia Westerfield; Special traveling buddy and niece, Sylvia Vickers Thompson; and a host of other special nieces, nephews and family. She is preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Wilton A. Vickers; Parents; her sister, Lillian; and brothers, John Wilbur and Howard B. Chapman. Relatives and friends are invited to join the family for the visitation at Baker Funeral Home, 6401 Groom Road, Baker, Louisiana on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, from 10:00 am until the funeral service at 12:00 pm, officiated by Reverend Jay Avance and Reverend Stephen A. Vickers, Sr. A private burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens on a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at The Crossing and Clarity Hospice for their kindness and attentiveness to mother. Also, Dimitri Stewart, Barbara Stewart and Chandra Riley for their care of mother for many months. You are appreciated. Donations in Audrey's memory may be made to Samaritan's Purse, P. O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607-3000 or Gideons International, P. O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 or a . Family and friends may sign our online guestbook or leave a personal note to the family at www.bakerfuneralhomeonline.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2019
