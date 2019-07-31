Audrey entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:25 pm. She was an 85-year-old native of Zachary, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Greater King David B.C., Blount Rd., Rev. John Montgomery, II, Pastor, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her sisters, Ora M. McFarland and Joyce M. Bell (Charles); sister-in-law, Brenda P. Moncriffe; host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, foster children, and other relatives and friends; Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Earnie Moncriffe; siblings, Richard, Earnest, Robert "Bobby"and Doretha Moncriffe; brother-in-law, A.D. McFarland; and Mary Alice Dennis, who was like a daughter. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019