Audrey Delores Moncriffe

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Audrey Delores Moncriffe.
Service Information
Miller and Daughter Mortuary - Zachary
5905 Hwy 19
Zachary, LA
70791
(225)-654-3802
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Greater King David B.C
Blount Rd
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater King David B.C
Blount Rd
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Audrey entered into eternal rest at Lane Regional Medical Center on Saturday, July 27, 2019, at 10:25 pm. She was an 85-year-old native of Zachary, Louisiana and a resident of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Visitation at Greater King David B.C., Blount Rd., Rev. John Montgomery, II, Pastor, Friday, August 2, 2019, from 9:00 am until service at 11:00 am; interment at Southern Memorial Gardens. Survivors include her sisters, Ora M. McFarland and Joyce M. Bell (Charles); sister-in-law, Brenda P. Moncriffe; host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, foster children, and other relatives and friends; Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Luther and Earnie Moncriffe; siblings, Richard, Earnest, Robert "Bobby"and Doretha Moncriffe; brother-in-law, A.D. McFarland; and Mary Alice Dennis, who was like a daughter. Arrangements by Miller & Daughter Mortuary.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 31 to Aug. 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.