Audrey Dixon, a lifelong resident of Innis, departed this life on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the age of 68. She leaves to cherish her memory her son Jim (Latonya) Dixon Jr., her father Willie Walker Sr., a sister, Rosalie Gaspard, a brother, Wilbert (Donna) Walker; Willie (Ruby) Walker Jr., a goddaughter, Tomeka (John) Hoffman, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, numerous other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Good Faith Baptist Church, 1749 Hwy. 971, Lettsworth, from 12:00 until religious service begins at 1:00. Professional services entrusted to A. Wesley's Funeral Home of Maringouin.

