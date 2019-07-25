Audrey Ella Thomas, age 69, a native of New Orleans passed on July 16, 2019 at Evergreen Life Services in Baker, LA. She was in great care at Hammond State School for many years and later transferred to Evergreen Life Services until her death. Special thanks to Evergreen Life Services, Libby Collier and staff and OLOL Regional Medical Center, Baton Rouge. Audrey is survived by her mother, Thelma Thomas-Nocentelli, sisters Regina (Kelvin) Kelley, Debra (Daryl) Adams and brother Harry Thomas, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her father James, brothers June, Morris, Glenn and sister Andrea. Private Family Candlelight Services will be held in Arlington, Texas. Arrangements entrusted to: Wilson-Wooddale Funeral Home, 1553 Wooddale Blvd., B.R., LA 70806.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from July 25 to July 26, 2019