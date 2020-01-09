Audrey Foster Collins entered into eternal rest on December 31, 2019, at the age of 85. Survived by her daughter, Keven Gaines; sons, Michael Collins and Calvin Collins; sister, Beverly Jones. Celebration of Life Service Saturday, January 11, 2020, at 10:00 am, Hall's Celebration Center, 9348 Scenic Hwy., Baton Rouge, LA. Reverend Michael W. Collins, officiating. Interment Roselawn Memorial Park. Services entrusted to Hall Davis and Son. www.halldavisandson.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020