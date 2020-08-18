Audrey Gilmore, age 98, passed away on August 16, 2020. She is survived by her son, Thomas Gilmore Jr. and his wife Carolyn; grandchildren, Jeff Gilmore and Chris Gilmore; along with numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Patrick and Lela McCaa; husband, Thomas Gilmore Sr.; and three brothers. A graveside service will be held Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 10:00 am at Resthaven Gardens of Memory. Honorary pallbearers will be David Howard, Chris Gilmore, Jeff Gilmore, Lee Laurent, Ronald Gilmore, and P.T. Crum. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity of your choice
