Audrey Gilton departed this life on Sunday June 14, 2020, at The Carpenter House in New Orleans, LA. She was 64, a native of Napoleonville, LA, and a resident of Luling, LA. Religious services on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA, at 9:00am. Conducted by Rev. David Gilton. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.