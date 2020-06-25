Audrey Gilton
Audrey Gilton departed this life on Sunday June 14, 2020, at The Carpenter House in New Orleans, LA. She was 64, a native of Napoleonville, LA, and a resident of Luling, LA. Religious services on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Williams and Southall Funeral Home Chapel, 1204 Cleveland St., Thibodaux, LA, at 9:00am. Conducted by Rev. David Gilton. Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guest book or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Advocate from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Williams and Southall Funeral Home
5414 Highway 1
Napoleonville, LA 70390
(985) 369-7231
