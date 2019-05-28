Guest Book View Sign Service Information Harry McKneely & Son Funeral Homes & Crematory 2000 N Morrison Blvd Hammond , LA 70401 (985)-345-5801 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Ponchatoula , LA View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM First Presbyterian Church Ponchatoula , LA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Audrey H. Bodker died in the early morning hours of April 10, 2019, in the home she and her late husband built in 1947. A memorial service will be held June 1, 2019, at the First Presbyterian Church in Ponchatoula. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM with service at 3:00 PM. A daughter of the late Lillie Herring and Julius A. Hoover, Audrey was a life long resident of Ponchatoula. She attended and graduated from Ponchatoula High School, Southeastern La. College, and L.S.U. For over thirty years she taught science and social studies to seventh graders and continued to have an interest in the lives of her former students. Having grown up on a strawberry farm, Audrey inherited a deep love for nature's plants, animals and soils. She took great pride in her vegetable and flower gardens and developed areas of color that attracted birds and butterflies. In her last year she enjoyed watching them in her patio garden feeding just a few feet from her window. Her greatest gift to her family was her unceasing love and encouragement to love, accept differences, learn as much as possible and to have respect for the natural world. Audrey is survived by son James Edward Bodker, Jr. Ponchatoula, daughter Marybeth B. Marchbanks (Dick) of Oxford Ms., granddaughters Lindsey M. Demos (Harry) of Daniel Island, S. C. and Emilie M. Glover (Ben) of Nashville, Tn and great grand daughters Hannah Demos of Oxford, Ms. and Sarah Cate Demos of Clemson, S.C. Also a niece and nephew, Cyndi Shrader of Franklinton, La, and Julius Shrader (Jan) Winnsboro, La and dear friends Ann and Albert Poche of Ponchatoula. Preceding her in death was her husband of more than 73 years James E (Buddy) Bodker, her parents and her sister Alice H. Shrader (Eliot). In lieu of flowers, Audrey requested memorials be sent to the , Office of Development, 3100 Samford Ave., Shreveport, La. 71103 or North Oaks Hospice, P.O. Box 2668, Hammond, LA 70404… Special thanks to her caring friends, Evelyn Kyle and Stella Mathews, and the caring staff of North Oaks Hospice- Sister June, Patrice, Jessica, Trenice, and Beth, who gave her love and support at the end of her life.

