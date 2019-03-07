Audrey Hayes age 75, departed this life far too soon on Monday, February 25, 2019 in Baton Rouge, La. On November 29, 1943, Audrey was born to Bessie Lomas of Gonzales, La and John Hayes of St. Francisville, La. Audrey was a member of Bethany Church of Baton Rouge, La. She was loved and highly favored in her community and by family and friends. The funeral services will be held at Church of God on Saturday at 11:30 am March 9, 2019, located at 3135 Ozark St., Baton Rouge. A special thanks to MJR Friendly Service Funeral Home.
MJR Friendly Services Funeral
7803 Florida Blvd
Denham Springs, LA 70726
(225) 665-8002
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Mar. 7 to Mar. 9, 2019