Audrey Holmes Neary, a native of New Orleans and a longtime resident of Baton Rouge, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at the age of 89. Her warm smile, kind words, and concern for others were an inspiration and comfort to the many friends and family who mourn her passing. She was a career employee of South Central Bell and a member of Cedarcrest Baptist Church. Audrey is survived by her daughters, Nancy Neary Baker and her husband Joe, and Karen Neary Smith and husband Steve; son, Kevin Neary and wife Deadra; grandchildren, Adam Smith, Spencer Smith, Shannon LeBlanc, Courtney Sanders; four great-grandchildren, and expecting one great-grandchild, and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents, Dewey and Agnes Holmes; husband, Michael James Neary; sons, John Joseph Neary and James Edward Neary; sister, Joy Burr; and brother, Dewey L. Holmes. Relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend the visitation at Rabenhorst Funeral Home East, 11000 Florida Blvd., Baton Rouge on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 from 4PM until 8PM. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Picayune, MS at 3PM. The family would like to extend a special thanks to St. Joseph Hospice and caretakers, Barbara Collins and Diana Dabadie.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Apr. 6 to Apr. 10, 2019