Audrey Mae Carlin Guidry, a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great Grandmother left her earthly home on April 6, 2019, and was welcomed into the arms of her Heavenly Father. Our family is forever grateful to have been enveloped with almost 92 miraculous years of her love. Mom's humble beginnings on a modest houseboat, deep in the Atchafalaya Basin, which comprised both dwelling and livelihood for her family, formed a lifelong unwavering sense of family. As with her Mother before her, Mom's devotion to her children was boundless. Her home was littered with family photos documenting years of precious family memories. Her greatest gift to her family was in the knowledge that we were each loved beyond measure. Her greatest legacy to us all will be the example of true unconditional love that she lived her days by, and sets an inspiring example to us to follow. Mom's delight was in sharing the daily happenings of her Seventeen Great Grandchildren, Eleven Grandchildren, and Five Children. Left to fulfill Mom's enduring love of family are Russ Guidry and wife, Ellen, Tara Guidry, Tammy Wall and husband, Ken, Sonny Guidry and wife, Libby, and lastly, Shara Guidry Viator and husband, George, who now enjoy an eternal life above with our heavenly father. Our beloved sister will certainly be waiting with open arms to welcome Mom into God's Heavenly Kingdom. Mom was also preceded in death by husband, Roland William Guidry, parents Effie and Clarence Carlin, brother, Kenwood Carlin and sister-in-law Helen Carlin. She is also survived by her brother, Wilfred R. Carlin, and sister Annie Chambers and husband Bobby, grandchildren, Sasha LeCompte (Brian), Erica Lukasko (Bill), George Viator (Beth), Ashley Sissell (Spencer), Allison Whitman (Jonathan), Kristen Dingemam (Eddie), Ryan Guidry, Kenny Wall (Megan), Tiffany Burnham (Bryan), Russ Michael Guidry (Caroline), Amanda Neyland (Jordan), 17 great-grandchildren, Nathan, Alexandra, Samantha and Sarah LeCompte, Alaina and Will Lukasko, Corryn and Easton Viator, Harrison and Sadie Sissel, Emmett Whitman, Edward V and Elizabeth Dingeman, Matthew, Benjamin and Gerogia Wall, Bradley Burnham, and twin siblings due in August. Pallbearers will be Kenny Wall, George Viator, Bryan Burnham, Russ Michael Guidry, Ryan Guidry and Nathan LeCompte. In honor of Mom's deep love of her family, and in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to Louisiana Chapter of . Special thanks to our caregivers and Pinnacle Hospice team. 