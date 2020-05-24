Audrey Mae Fort
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Audrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Audrey Mae Fort was born November 10, 1929 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Mr. Richard Fort and Mrs. Cornelia Dangerfield Fort. Sister Fort was baptized in 1957 at Second Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She remained a faithful member for many years through the spiritual leadership of Reverend Leo Cyrus. Sister Audrey Mae Fort, affectionately called "Madea", leaves a legacy of precious memories to her son and only child Mr. Edward L. Fort; her cherished daughter-in-law Ms. Lois E. Brown; her three grandchildren – Shannon D. Fort, Kesha D. Fort, and Chanel L. Fort; her three great-grandchildren, brother Joseph Fort, five nephews, dear friend Ms. Geneva Thornton, and a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Sister Audrey Mae Fort was preceded in death by her parents Mr. Richard Fort and Mrs. Cornelia Dangerfield Fort, four brothers, and three sisters. We all cherished "Madea", and thank the Lord for her beautiful years of life. We will miss our mother, sister, and friend.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Advocate from May 24 to May 25, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved