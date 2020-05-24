Sister Audrey Mae Fort was born November 10, 1929 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana to the late Mr. Richard Fort and Mrs. Cornelia Dangerfield Fort. Sister Fort was baptized in 1957 at Second Baptist Church of Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She remained a faithful member for many years through the spiritual leadership of Reverend Leo Cyrus. Sister Audrey Mae Fort, affectionately called "Madea", leaves a legacy of precious memories to her son and only child Mr. Edward L. Fort; her cherished daughter-in-law Ms. Lois E. Brown; her three grandchildren – Shannon D. Fort, Kesha D. Fort, and Chanel L. Fort; her three great-grandchildren, brother Joseph Fort, five nephews, dear friend Ms. Geneva Thornton, and a host of cousins and other relatives and friends. Sister Audrey Mae Fort was preceded in death by her parents Mr. Richard Fort and Mrs. Cornelia Dangerfield Fort, four brothers, and three sisters. We all cherished "Madea", and thank the Lord for her beautiful years of life. We will miss our mother, sister, and friend.

