Audrey Mae Prean Brooks departed this life on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at her daughter's residence in Baton Rouge, LA. She was 78, a native and resident of Belle Rose, LA . Visitation on Friday, September 6, 2019 at Williams and Southall Funeral Home, Napoleonville, LA from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Visitation at Greater Israel Baptist Church on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 am to Religious Services at 11:00 am conducted by Rev. Ronald Dorsey. Burial in the Church Cemetery. Survived by 2 sons, Charles Brooks II and Frank Brooks (Ursula); 1 daughter, Charline Brooks; 2 sisters, Janice Thornton (Earl) and Carolyn Parker (Warren); 11 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, Louise and Kernell Prean; 2 sons, Milton and Leonard Prean; 1 daughter, Sirniania A. Brooks Arrangements by Williams & Southall Funeral Home, 5414 Hwy 1, Napoleonville, LA (985) 369-7231. To sign guestbook or offer condolences, visit our website at www.williamsandsouthallfuneralhome.com.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019
