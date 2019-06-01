Audrey Mae Watts Onellion, a resident of Holden, LA, passed away on May 31, 2019 at the age of 79. Born on August 1, 1939, she was a native of Frost, LA. She is survived by her loving husband of nearly 62 years, Marvin Onellion Sr. She leaves behind to cherish her memory 5 children and their spouses. Rhonda (Glenn) Young, Marilyn (Chris) Keller, Marvin (Lisa) Onellion Jr., Donna (Stephen) Davidson, and David (Ashley) Onellion. Her 13 grandchildren -- Matthew and Kevin Young, Jeremy and Jason Onellion, Trip, Tim, and Kayla Keller, Carly Keller Schmidt, Adam, Sarah, and Samuel Davidson, Payton and Bryce Onellion and 7 (soon to be 8) great-grandchildren were the joy of her life. Survived by brothers, Norwood Watts, Bobby Watts, Jerry Watts, Andrew Watts, and sister, Peggy Landry. Preceded in death by parents, Dennis and Veda Watts, and sister Marion Thornton. Visitation will be Sunday, June 2 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Holden Baptist Church. Visitation continues Monday, June 3 from 9 a.m. until funeral service at 11:00. Burial will be at Stafford Cemetery in Holden, LA.