Audrey Mae Webb, a native and resident of Wilson, LA, departed this life Friday, February 21, 2020, at the age of 84 at Northridge Care Center. She was a Retired Psychiatric Aide 2. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020 from 9 am until Religious Service at 11 am at Galilee Baptist Church, 9789 Wilson Clinton Road, Wilson, Louisiana 70789. Pastor, Malcolm Combs Officiating. Interment in the Church Cemetery. She is survived by one daughter Lee Audrey Webb Fields and two sons Clarence Webb, Jr. and Peter Eli Webb, Sr. Arrangements entrusted to Richardson Funeral Home of Clinton (225) 683-5222.
Published in TheAdvocate.com from Feb. 29 to Mar. 2, 2020