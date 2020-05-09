Audrey Michel Wells, age 83, passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 6:50 p.m. at Ascension Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Gonzales, LA. A resident of Gonzales, LA and native of Ascension Parish, LA. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service was held at New River Baptist Church Cemetery. Survived by her mother, Julie Lessard Michel; son, John Dirk Denham and wife, Doreen; sister, Mary Bruno and husband, Tony; brothers, Jimmy Michel and wife, Shirley, and Johnny Michel and wife, Renee'; and grandchildren, Erick, Elizabeth, and Edward. Preceded in death by her husband, George Wilburn Wells; and father, Alfred "Pobo" Michel. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to New River Baptist Church. Family wants to thank the staff at Ascension Oaks Nursing Home for taking care of Audrey. Arrangements under the care of Ascension Funeral Home. Please visit the online guestbook at www.ascensionfuneral.com.
Published in The Advocate from May 9 to May 10, 2020.