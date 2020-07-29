Our angel received her wings Monday, July 27th. Audrey "Granny" Shelton Covington was born September 9, 1917, and lived most of her 102 years in and near Baton Rouge. "Granny", to family and dear friends, was happiest with her hands in the dirt and when surrounded by her many grandchildren and their families. Spunky and fun-loving Granny claimed the secret to a long and healthy life was to "just keep moving, honey!" She was a master in the flower garden and prided herself on cutting her own grass and maintaining her own garden her entire life. She retired from the Alamo Plaza after more than 30 years. She is survived by her daughter Maudie "Marti" Siemann; grandchildren Ginger Bongiovanni, Victor "Scooter" (and Leslie) Bongiovanni, Jr., Audrey Bongiovanni Jackson, John (and Lorie) Barrett, Jeremy "Jerry" Barrett, Pamela McClendon and Rhonda (and Jamie) LeJeune; 13 great-grandchildren, 17 great-great grandchildren and one great-great-great grandchild. Preceded in death by her husband Andrew Bridges Shelton, daughter Mildred "Millie" Shelton, granddaughter Peggy Barrett and grandson son-in-law Michael Jackson. She will be laid to rest at the Veterans National Cemetery on Florida Street at North 22nd Street. Date and time to be determined.

