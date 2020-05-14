Audrey Slaughter Dunn
1945 - 2020
Audrey Slaughter Dunn, 74, began her life journey on December 3, 1945, to the union of the late Clarence and Lizzie Slaughter, in Lakeland LA. She was a graduate of Rosenwald High School in New Roads, LA. A devoted wife of 29 yrs to Rev. Harry L Dunn. A loving mother of two children, Tammie and Mark Ellis Williams. Grandmother of Quentin, Srr, LeMarco and Monti Williams. Great Grandmother of Quentin Jr., and Anycia Williams. Visitation Saturday 11am-1pm at Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA, 70807. Graveside Service at St. Peter Cemetery in Erwinville, LA.

Published in The Advocate from May 14 to May 16, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 14, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
CENAS JONES
Friend
