Audrey Slaughter Dunn, 74, began her life journey on December 3, 1945, to the union of the late Clarence and Lizzie Slaughter, in Lakeland LA. She was a graduate of Rosenwald High School in New Roads, LA. A devoted wife of 29 yrs to Rev. Harry L Dunn. A loving mother of two children, Tammie and Mark Ellis Williams. Grandmother of Quentin, Srr, LeMarco and Monti Williams. Great Grandmother of Quentin Jr., and Anycia Williams. Visitation Saturday 11am-1pm at Hall Davis and Son, 9348 Scenic Highway, Baton Rouge, LA, 70807. Graveside Service at St. Peter Cemetery in Erwinville, LA.

